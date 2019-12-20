GLPI, VICI 'tie-up' would 'make sense', Nomura analyst says

A "tie up" between Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) and Vici Properties (VICI +0.1% ) would make sense for both parties, writes Nomura Instinet analyst Daniel Adam.

On Wednesday, Jonathan Litt said his Land & Building Investments vehicle has built a "significant investment" in GLPI, making it L&B's largest position, and is urging the casino real estate owner to find a merger partner.

"A merger between $GLPI and $VICI could see $GLPI have 20-25% upside and materially reduce tenant concentration for both companies based on our analysis," Litt wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

VICI currently trades at ~14.9x 2020E AFFO, or more than 2x turns higher than GLPI's 12.1x multiple, so a deal at current prices would be accretive, Adam figures.

"VICI could (but likely would not) pay up to $52/shr for GLPI before a deal would be dilutive," the Nomura Instinet analyst wrote.