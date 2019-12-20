Valeritas down 51% on guidance cut due to V-Go supply problem

Thinly traded nano cap Valeritas Holdings (VLRX -51.2% ) slumps on almost a 5x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 674K shares, in response to its revenue guidance cut due to a manufacturing issue that caused a temporary disruption in product supply.

It expects to incur a temporary reduction in yields and will write off up to $8M in inventory. Gross margin this quarter will be negative.

Q4 revenue is now expected to be $8.0M - 8.2M. The topline for 2019 has been trimmed to $30.2M - 30.4M from $31.5M - 31.8M.

In other negative news, partner MedTrust has terminated its V-Go distribution agreement covering four countries due to pricing pressures in Germany and Austria. Valeritas has terminated its distribution deal with Julphar due to competitive pressures in the Middle East.