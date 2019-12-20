CarMax bid down after earnings sized up

Analysts are defending CarMax (KMX -5.3% ) amid the retailer's post-earnings decline.

RBC Capital recommends investors snap up shares of CarMax on the downturn.

Morgan Stanley says it's still constructive on the ability for CarMax to disrupt the used car dealership model.

Shares of CarMax are still up 50% YTD and aren't that far off from the 52-week high of $100.49. The selling pressure appears to be tied the elevated S&G spending, which bled down to impact EPS.

