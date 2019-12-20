Contango Oil to sell 19M shares toward Juneau development deal

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF -21.9% ) plunges at the open on news that a group of institutional and accredited investors, led by certain funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price, plans to sell 19M common shares in a private placement.

MCF expects to receive more than $53M in gross proceeds from the equity capital raise, which it plans to use for capital spending under a new joint development agreement with Juneau Oil & Gas.

As part of the deal, MCF says it will acquire 85%-90% of Juneau's working interest in the Iron Flea prospect in the Gulf of Mexico; it expects $6.3M in dry hole costs for the exploration well after project payout.