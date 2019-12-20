BlackBerry guides upside FY20 earnings

On the earnings call, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) guides FY20 revenue of $1.1B, a growth of 20.2% versus the prior guidance of 23-25%. The company expects $0.08 EPS, above the $0.06 consensus.

RBC (Sector Perform, $7.50) calls the quarterly results better than expected, but says the BlackBerry "still faces challenges."

Raymond James (Market Perform) notes that growth in Enterprise Software and Services appears to have dropped Y/Y but increased sequentially. Licensing showed a small upside to the firm's expectations.