Noble Energy set to start up Leviathan project after clearing legal hurdle

Noble Energy (NBL +0.2% ) and partner Delek Group (OTCPK:DGRLY) are poised to start the $4B Leviathan natural gas project offshore Israel after a court lifted a temporary injunction had been granted because of environmental concerns.

Rescinding the injunction, the Jerusalem District Court said sufficient evidence had not provided that Leviathan's emissions could prove dangerous in the start-up phase and cited reassurances by the government due to precautions taken at the site.

Israel's Energy Ministry says Leviathan wells will open on Monday at midnight GMT, and natural gas will reach the pipeline 13 hours later.