MMA Capital gets $3.1M in cash from transactions with Hunt

MMA Capital Holdings (MMAC -0.8% ) reports a series of transactions with affiliates of Hunt Investment Management, its external manager, including the partial prepayment of financing that the company provided to Hunt in January 2018 in connection with the sale of various businesses and assets.

Hunt made a $13.4M unscheduled prepayment of principal on the Master Trust Agreement note, and in connection with the prepayment, the MTA note was amended so that it will fully amortize in 20 equal quarterly payments of $2.68M beginning March 31, 2020.

MMA Capital received $3.1M of cash payments in connection with the additional transactions and expects to recognize a $1.9M gain in Q4.

"The partial prepayment of the MTA note will both help increase returns on our invested assets and position us to have a more precise picture of our capital requirements in 2020 as we seek to further grow our investments in the renewable energy lending marketplace," MMA Capital CEO Michael Falcone said.

More details on the note amendment/transactions: