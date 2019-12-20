Shiloh Industries slips 8% on Q4 results miss; provides FY20 guidance

Shiloh Industries (SHLO -8.4% ) reported Q4 revenue decline of 13.7% Y/Y to $258.96M; and net loss of $13.7M, compared to $8.46M a year ago.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 157 bps to 9.5%; and Adj. operating margin improved by 130 bps to 1.5%.

Adj. EBITDA was $16.61M (+10.9% Y/Y); and margin improved by 145 bps to 6.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for FY19 was $31.25M, compared to $53.23M a year ago.

FY20 Outlook: Revenue of ~$1B, and adj. EBITDA in the range of $75M to $80M.

