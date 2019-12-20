Carnival +9% after earnings smasher

Carnival (CCL +9.2% ) rallies after easily topping estimates with its FQ4 report.

The cruise line operator reports net revenue yields fell 3.6% during the quarter vs. -3.9% consensus. Net cruise costs were up 1.0% after factoring out fuel vs. +3.0% consensus. The company says it had to overcome a high number of unusual events during the quarter, compounded by a significant downturn in leisure travel demand for large source markets in Continental Europe.

Looking ahead, Carnival sees FQ1 EPS of $0.47 to $0.50 vs. $0.40 consensus off net cruise revenue growth of 4.0%.

