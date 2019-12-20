Boeing Starliner will not reach space station after test failure

Boeing (BA -1.4% ) slips to its lowest levels of the day on news that its Starliner space capsule will not dock with the International Space Station as planned after failing to reach the correct orbit during a key flight test mission.

Because of a timer error, the spacecraft "believed it was in an orbital insertion burn" and "burned more fuel than anticipated to maintain precise control," which will prevent a rendezvous with the space station, NASA Administration Jim Bridenstine says.

NASA and Boeing still hope to salvage some of the test mission if possible, as Bridenstine said "we are getting good burns and are elevating the orbit of the spacecraft."

"The challenge here has to do with automation," Bridenstine said of the unmanned spacecraft, adding that if astronauts had been on board they would have been able to override the automated system that caused the error.