State Street to change SPLG to look more like SPY

State Street's (STT +0.1% ) SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) will change its name and underlying benchmark index as of Jan. 24, 2020, putting the ETF in competition with its giant brother SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

SPLG will be called SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and use the S&P 500 Index as its underlying index instead of the SSGA Large Cap Index that it currently uses.

Although SPLG will use the same underlying benchmark index as SPY, it isn't required to hold all of the securities in the S&P 500, instead it will use a sampling strategy that's intended to mirror the same risk and return characteristics of the index.

Another difference: SPLG's cost is cheaper — SPLG's net expense ratio is 3 basis points vs. SPY's 9 bps and matching Vanguard S&P 500 ETF's (NYSEARCA:VOO) 3 bps.