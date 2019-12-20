Aravive launches mid-stage study of AVB-500 in kidney disorder

Enrollment is underway in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Aravive's (ARAV -2.6% ) lead candidate AVB-500 in patients with IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease, characterized by the gradual buildup of immunoglobulin A (IgA) in the kidneys which leads to inflammation and comprised organ function.

Primary endpoints of the 24-subject study include safety and a range of efficacy measures. The estimated primary completion date is December 2020.

The company says AVB-500 is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that suppresses fibrosis (scarring) and cancer cell proliferation by capturing and binding to a protein called GAS6, overexpressed in Berger's disease and ovarian cancer.