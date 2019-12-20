Enbridge tries again for Mainline long-term contracts

Enbridge (ENB +0.8% ) submitted an application yesterday to the Canada Energy Regulator to set aside 90% of capacity on its Mainline oil pipeline system to shippers who sign long-term contracts.

ENB says the new application features some changes to credit requirements that can help smaller producers and some administrative changes to reflect that the open season will come after the terms approval rather than before it.

If approved, the new contract system would take effect when the existing framework expires in mid-2021.

The company's initial plan for a Mainline open season sparked an outcry from Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and others, prompting the CER to shut down the proposal.