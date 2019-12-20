Carrizo Oil, Callon Petroleum shareholders OK merger deal
Dec. 20, 2019 By: Carl Surran
- The merger of Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO -0.4%) and Callon Petroleum (CPE -0.3%) is set to close after shareholders of both companies approved an amended deal.
- Under the merger terms, CRZO shareholders will receive 1.75 CPE common shares for each CRZO share they own, down from an initial offer of 2.05 CPE shares.
- After the deal was adjusted last month, major CPE shareholder Paulson & Co. sold off half its stake and removed its opposition, and the shareholder votes were delayed until this morning.
- The combined company owns ~200K net acres in the Permian and Eagle Ford shale, including more than 90K acres in the Permian's Delaware Basin.