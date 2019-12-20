Carrizo Oil, Callon Petroleum shareholders OK merger deal

Dec. 20, 2019 11:19 AM ETCarrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO), CPECRZO, CPEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • The merger of Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO -0.4%) and Callon Petroleum (CPE -0.3%) is set to close after shareholders of both companies approved an amended deal.
  • Under the merger terms, CRZO shareholders will receive 1.75 CPE common shares for each CRZO share they own, down from an initial offer of 2.05 CPE shares.
  • After the deal was adjusted last month, major CPE shareholder Paulson & Co. sold off half its stake and removed its opposition, and the shareholder votes were delayed until this morning.
  • The combined company owns ~200K net acres in the Permian and Eagle Ford shale, including more than 90K acres in the Permian's Delaware Basin.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.