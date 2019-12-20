KBW highlights MGIC Investment for attractive valuation

KBW analyst Bose George likes prospects for the mortgage insurer sector, in general, heading into 2020 and MGIC Investment (MTG +1% ), in particular.

George sees mortgage insurers benefiting from strong insurance-in-force growth, benign credit, and limited sensitivity to refinance originations.

MTG "looks particularly attractive" against its peers, with MTG trading at ~7.5 price/earnings on 2021E consensus and 1.2x current book value, "the lowest book value multiple in the group," he writes.

Also sees MTG continuing to increase the level of capitalreturned to shareholders over the next few years.

Rates MTG Outperform with $18 price target; compares with Neutral Quant rating and Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (7 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 1 Bearish).