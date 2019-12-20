AngloGold restarts Obuasi gold mine, targets up to 400K oz./year output

AngloGold Ashanti (AU -1.4% ) says it has restarted operations at its Obuasi gold mine in Ghana, five years after mining activities were suspended in 2014.

AU says it completed the first phase of the redevelopment project, which seeks to access Obuasi's 30M oz. ore body over the next two decades and beyond, on time and on budget.

Following a ramp-up period, AU says it will target a mining rate of 2K mt/day at Obuasi during 2020 and 4K mt/day by year-end; it expects gold production at the mine to reach 350K-400K oz./year for the first 10 years and above 400K oz./year over the life of the mine at all-in sustaining costs of ~$800/oz.

AU says the initial project capital for Obuasi remains at $495M-$545M spent between 2018 to the end of 2020.