Savara secures $26.8M capital raise; shares up 5%

Nano cap Savara (SVRA +4.7% ) is up, albeit on below-average volume, on the heels of its private capital raise with institutional investors.

It has agreed to sell ~9.6M common shares (or pre-funded warrants to purchase up to ~5.8M common shares at $1.479) plus two-year warrants to purchase up to ~32.6M common shares at $1.48 at a combined price of $1.745 (or $1.744 per pre-funded warrant + two-year warrant).

Net proceeds will fund a new clinical trial of evaluating lead drug Molgradex in patients with autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis and general corporate purposes.