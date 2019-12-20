GE-led venture to build more Airbus engines - WSJ

General Electric (GE +0.3% ) and France's Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) have struck a deal to increase production of engines for Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSY +0.7% ) rival to the 737 MAX, helping the pair deal with Boeing's (BA -1% ) production halt of the plane, WSJ reports.

The agreement made through the GE-Safran CFM International joint venture will increase the volume of the LEAP 1A engines to ~58% of total A320neo deliveries, with United Technologies' (UTX +0.4% ) Pratt & Whitney unit due to slow output to 42% from a The previous arrangement for a 50-50 split, according to the report.

The timing of the deal is considered crucial for GE as it works out how it will manage the factory slowdown caused by the MAX grounding and Boeing's decision to halt production.