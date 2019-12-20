FleetCor charged hundreds of millions in hidden fees, FTC alleges

The Federal Trade Commission has filed suit against FleetCor Technologies (FLT +0.3% ), alleging the company has charged customers at least hundreds of millions of dollars in hidden fees after making false promises about helping customers save on fuel costs.

FLT and its CEO, Ronald Clarke, "falsely have told potential customers that they would save money, be protected from unauthorized charges, and have no set-up, transaction, or membership fees," according to the complaint.

The move comes after Citron Research warned earlier this week that FLT might be hit with a FTC complaint that could force changes to its marketing and billing practices.