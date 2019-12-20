Top shareholder urges offer date extension for Centamin-Endeavour deal

Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) should extend a deadline for Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) to make a firm takeover offer, says VanEck Investors, a top shareholder with both companies, adding pressure to continue to engage in talks.

Endeavour yesterday said it had insufficient time before the current Dec. 31 deadline to study Centamin's assets and urged the company to ask a U.K. takeover panel for an extension to Jan. 31.

Centamin earlier this month rejected a £1.47B ($1.89B) all-stock takeover proposal from Endeavour, saying it undervalued the company.

VanEck is the third- and second-biggest shareholder of Endeavour and Centamin, respectively.