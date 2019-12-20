Good news/bad news: A little more Grinch than Santa

In a busy pre-holiday week bustling with economic reports, data was close to balanced, tilting slightly to the weaker-than-expected end of the spectrum.
Even then, most measures still gained from the previous period even if they didn't measure up to economists estimates. The biggest disappointments were December's Philly Fed business outlook and November's existing home sales.
On the upside, November personal income growth exceeded expectations and industrial production rebounded from October.
Stronger-than-expected: December manufacturing PMI of 52.5 came in a tick better than the 52.5 expected and was relatively stable with November’s reading of 52.6.
November personal income rose 0.5% from October, exceeding the +0.3% consensus and strengthening from no change in October.
Last month, industrial production powered up 1.1% to 109.7 vs. the +0.8% estimate and reversing a 0.9% decline in October.
November housing starts also exceeded expectations, rising 3.2% from October to 1.365M vs. 1.340M expected.
October job openings of 7.267M increased from 7.032M in September and came in higher than the 7.018M consensus.
Q3 current account deficit, reflecting the combined balances on trade in goods and services, narrowed to $124.1B vs. the $127.8B expected and from -$125.B in Q2.
In-line: December consumer sentiment and its current economic conditions subsegment come in generally in line with estimates -- consumer sentiment 99.3 vs. 99.2 consensus; current economic conditions at 115.5 vs. 115.6 consensus; both are stronger than the November readings.
Coming up next week: It will be a quiet week for economic data, as shoppers rush to return gifts that weren't quite what they wanted or to take advantage of the post-holiday sales; on Monday, November durable goods and November new home sales; on Tuesday, November durable goods orders.
