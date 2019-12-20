Good news/bad news: A little more Grinch than Santa

In a busy pre-holiday week bustling with economic reports, data was close to balanced, tilting slightly to the weaker-than-expected end of the spectrum.

Even then, most measures still gained from the previous period even if they didn't measure up to economists estimates. The biggest disappointments were December's Philly Fed business outlook and November's existing home sales.

On the upside, November personal income growth exceeded expectations and industrial production rebounded from October.

Stronger-than-expected: December manufacturing PMI of 52.5 came in a tick better than the 52.5 expected and was relatively stable with November’s reading of 52.6.