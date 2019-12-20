J.P. Morgan's Tusa reiterates long-term negative outlook for GE

The 737 MAX production suspension is a long-term negative for General Electric (GE -0.1% ) even if it returns, says J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa, and if the MAX does not return, there is a major hole in growth and ultimately cash as GE has likely taken in billions of advances.

Boeing represents 70% of commercial engines at GE's aviation unit, which is by far the most exposed of all electrical equipment and multi-industry aero peers, Tusa says.

While reiterating his Sell rating and $5 price target for the stock, the longtime GE bear admits he has been "too aggressive" in calling for immediate downside at GE's aviation unit.

Another bearish analyst, Gordon Haskett's John Inch, weighs in with a unique take that the MAX grounding could help GE's near-term cash flow.

Inch thinks a MAX shutdown extending beyond a month or so should represent a "significant future cash benefit for GE as the company won't be producing money losing engines."