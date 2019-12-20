Total U.S. rig count rises by 14, Baker Hughes reports

The number of active drilling rigs in the U.S. jumps by 14 to 813, after coming in flat last week following seven straight weekly declines, according to Baker Hughes' latest survey.

Oil rigs surged by 18 to 685 after adding 4 last week, while gas rigs fell 4 to 125 and 3 rigs were classified as miscellaneous.

U.S. WTI February crude -1.4% to $60.31/bbl.

