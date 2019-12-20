Wedbush turns bullish on KeyCorp, neutral on BOK Finacial

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) gains 1.2% after Wedbush analyst Peter Winter upgrades the bank to outperform from neutral on the view that it's positioned for above-average EPS growth.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) slips 1.1% after Winter cuts to neutral from outperform as Winter sees earnings challenges for the bank.

KeyCorp's margin is well-positioned for the current rate environment; it should see above-average loan growth with relatively stable expenses in 2020, Winter writes.

Sees 2020 EPS at $1.95 vs. $1.88 consensus.

Meanwhile, he sees BOK Financial as "very asset sensitive", while levers to offset pressure on net interest income are diminishing; the pace of its brokerage, trading, and mortgage banking growth is expected to slow next year.

Sees 2020 core EPS falling by 4%.

Looking at their Quant ratings, KeyCorp and BOK Financial both rank Neutral.