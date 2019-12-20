KBW picks Golub Capital BDC for holiday bargain

As part of KBW's Holiday Opportunities series of reports, analyst Ryan Lynch sees recent weakness in Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) as a good time to "step in and own a top-tier BDC trading at an attractive valuation."

Points to GBDC's high-quality management team/platform, conservative/disciplined underwriting, "rock-solid" dividend, low operating expenses, safe portfolio, "great" loss rate, and ROE track record.

Merger with Golub's private BDC, though, has created some "temporary selling pressure," he writes.

Notes that GBDC, which Lynch rates as Outperform, is recently trading at 1.08x book value, a 7.1% discount to its three-year average of 1.16x.

In the past six months, GBDC has climbed 2.6% vs. the financials sector median performance of +8.9%.