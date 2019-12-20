Stocks on trajectory for new highs

After a hiccup at the open, U.S. stocks are squarely on the the path to end the week with fresh record highs.

The Nasdaq gains 0.4% , the S&P 500 rises 0.5% , and the Dow advances 0.4% .

Consumer staples ( +0.9% ) and energy ( +0.8% ) lead the S&P 500 industry sectors, while consumer discretionary ( +0.3% ) and materials ( +0.4% ) rise the least.

10-year Treasury edges up, pushing yield down 1 basis point to 1.92%. U.S. Dollar Index climbs 0.4% to 97.76.

Crude oil +0.1% to $61.30 per barrel.