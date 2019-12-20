Stocks on trajectory for new highs

After a hiccup at the open, U.S. stocks are squarely on the the path to end the week with fresh record highs.
The Nasdaq gains 0.4%, the S&P 500 rises 0.5%, and the Dow advances 0.4%.
Consumer staples (+0.9%) and energy (+0.8%) lead the S&P 500 industry sectors, while consumer discretionary (+0.3%) and materials (+0.4%) rise the least.
10-year Treasury edges up, pushing yield down 1 basis point to 1.92%. U.S. Dollar Index climbs 0.4% to 97.76.
Crude oil +0.1% to $61.30 per barrel.
Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.8%, FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, and the DAX advanced 0.8%.
