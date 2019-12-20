NBC streaming service to offer tiered pricing - CNBC

NBCUniversal's (CMCSA +0.7% ) Peacock streaming service will offer a tiered pricing structure that will include a free, advertising supported version, a limited advertising version for ~$5/month and an ad-free version for ~$10/month, CNBC reports.

Comcast subscribers reportedly also would get the limited advertising version of Peacock included for no extra charge, and pay-TV subscribers for other companies such as AT&T's (NYSE:T) DirectTV, Dish (NASDAQ:DISH) and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) eventually may get the limited ad version of Peacock included for no extra charge with their cable subscription.

Different versions of Peacock are still being beta-tested, as the service would not launch until April, according to the report.