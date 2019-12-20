Disney's latest Star Wars off to strong start

Disney's (DIS +0.6% ) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brought in $40M yesterday in preview screenings to mark the fifth-highest amount ever for a Thursday night.

The last two Star Wars movies ranked second and third on the list, with The Force Awakens drawing $57M and The Last Jedi delivering $47M..

"Despite the naysayers, the box office Force is indeed strong with this Skywalker, as this final chapter in the latest trilogy gets off to a great start with massive Thursday night previews," observes Comscore's Paul Dergarabedian.