Suncor shuts down offshore oil site over failed pump

The oil regulator for Canada's Newfoundland and Labrador province orders Suncor Energy (SU -1.1% ) to shut down its offshore Terra Nova site after finding the company’s fire water pump system was non-compliant.

SU failed to maintain and inspect critical safety equipment and carry out timely repairs on the floating installation, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board says.

Terra Nova can store 960K barrels of oil, according to SU, which owns nearly 38%; other companies, including Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF), own smaller stakes in the project.