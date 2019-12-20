Northern Oil & Gas upgraded at Imperial Capital on dividend launch

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG +0.9% ) gains after Imperial Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from In-Line with a $2.50 price target, raised from $2, citing the company's announcement that it will begin a quarterly dividend in April 2020.

The announcement is important as it shows the progress NOG has made on its balance sheet over the past two years as well as the fact that now NOG stock can be considered a yield vehicle, Imperial's Jason Wangler says.

NOG's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.