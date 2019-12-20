Facebook removes networks tied to Vietnam, Georgia

Facebook (FB +0.4% ) announces removing two unconnected networks of accounts that were connected to foreign governments and actors.

The first network originated in the country of Georgia and targeted domestic audiences. Facebook traced the actions to ad agency Panda and the Georgian Dream-led government.

The second originated in Vietnam and the US and focused mainly on US audiences. The activity was linked to US-based Epoch Media Group and individuals in Vietnam working on its behalf.

FB removed 39 accounts, 344 Pages, 13 Groups, and 22 Instagram accounts related to the Georgia operation. The company removed 610 accounts, 89 Pages, 156 Groups, and 72 Instagram accounts tied to the Vietnam-US network.