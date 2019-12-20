LyondellBasell downgraded at RBC on propylene price weakness

LyondellBasell (LYB -1.7% ) is lower after RBC Capital downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $95 price target, down from $102, seeing limited positive catalysts for the near term as declining propylene prices impact metathesis conversion margins.

Furthermore, the auto industry is "weak," RBC analyst Arun Viswanathan says, adding his "conservative view" on weak monomer markets and a challenging margin environment in Europe suggest LYB shares may be fairly valued and could be range-bound for 6-12 months.

LYB's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.