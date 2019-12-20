Hartford Financial to stop insuring, investing in some coal-related businesses

Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG +0.3% ) will no longer insure or invest in companies that generate more than 25% of their revenue from thermal coal mining or more than 25% of their energy production from coal.

In addition, the company will stop insuring and investing in companies that generate more than 25% of their revenue directly from the extraction of oil from tar sands.

In addition to providing no new underwriting in or investments in such businesses, Hartford will phase out existing underwriting relationships and divest publicly traded investments which exceed the threshold by 2023.

The policy also includes exceptions for business lines that cover employees, such as disability, life, and other voluntary products offered by Hartford's Group Benefits division, where Hartford is providing protection to people.