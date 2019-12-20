Brazil regulator seen approving Boeing-Embraer deal next month - Bloomberg

Brazil's Cade antitrust regulator is set to approve the deal between Boeing (BA -1.3% ) and Embraer (ERJ -0.5% ) in January without major restrictions, Bloomberg reports.

The deal will be fast tracked by Cade since there are no relevant competition concerns, and no third parties or competitors have raised any issues so far, according to the report.

ERJ has said the deal in which Boeing would buy a majority stake in its commercial aircraft division likely would not close before the end of March, as approval has not yet been granted by the European Union; U.S. and Chinese regulators have OK'd the deal.