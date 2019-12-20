Amazon raising U.S. fulfillment fees - Reuters

Amazon (AMZN -0.2%) will raise its U.S. merchant fees for warehousing and shipping goods by an average of 3% in 2020, according to an internal email viewed by Reuters.
Key quote: "Driven by FREE One-Day Delivery, this was the largest one-year investment we have ever made in FBA. Nevertheless, in 2020, we will make only moderate increases (about 3%) in fulfillment fees, below industry average, because we remain committed to your continued success."
Merchant referral fees will drop in some instances.
The changes will largely take effect on February 18.
