Rebuilding SNC-Lavalin 'not going to be an easy task'

It's not too late to rebuild but SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF) would be in better shape if it had come to an agreement sooner with Crown prosecutors, Jarislowsky Fraser founder Stephen Jarislowsky tells Bloomberg.

"[It] was a good solution under the circumstances, and if it had been done immediately, many years ago, it would have certainly helped a great deal to boost the remaining employees and also to the shareholders," Jarislowsky says in reaction to SNC's deal this week to plead guilty to fraud and pay a C$280M (US$213M) fine in connection with activities in Libya during 2001-11; the resolution sent the company's shares soaring more than 25% over the previous two days.

"The company now, I hope it's in the position to rebuild itself, and that is not going to be an easy task, but it is feasible," Jarislowsky says, adding major changes at the board level will be needed if SNC hopes to make a recovery.

SNC never should have surrendered its 10% stake in Toronto's Highway 407 toll road, Jarislowsky says: "The 407 was more than 50% of the company and they played around with that and sold it without asking permission from the shareholders, which I thought was something that no board should countenance ever."