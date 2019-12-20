Con Ed climate study forecasts impacts to energy through 21st century

More days of extreme heat, coastal storm surge, inland flooding and more violent storms are the most significant climate-driven impacts to Con Edison's (ED +1% ) energy delivery systems and its customers through the 21st century, according to a new report developed by the utility in collaboration with consulting firm ICF and Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.

The number of days in which maximum temperatures exceed 95 degrees Fahrenheit could rise to 23 per year by 2050 vs. just four historically, and the number of days in which humidity would push the heat index to 103 degrees or higher could rise to as many as 26 by 2050 vs. two historically, the report says.

The report estimates ED may need to spend $1.8B-$5.2B by 2050 on targeted programs to protect its electric, gas and steam delivery systems from the impacts of climate change.