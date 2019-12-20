SEC probes Slack, other unicorn IPOs - WSJ

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the listings of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) and other major companies on the New York Stock Exchange (which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)), in a probe that at least partly focuses on how trading was handled on the first day, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Specifically, the agency is looking into initial public offerings over the past several years of so-called unicorns, companies that achieve valuations of more than $1B before they go public.

SEC enforcement staff have sent letters including one seeking information from electronic-trading firm Citadel Securities related to how it opened Slack's stock for trading on June 20 in the workplace-messaging platform's direct listing, the people said.

Regulators asked Citadel and at least one other firm for communications, such as emails sent just before the stocks opened for trading, as well as the firms' policies for complying with NYSE rules.

The WSJ couldn't find who the probe may be targeting and what types of misconduct the SEC may suspect. It's also possible the investigation won't result in any charges of wrongdoing.