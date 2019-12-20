Pzena sees non-recurring comp, benefits cost of $25M in Q4

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) expects to recognize ~$25M in non-recurring compensation and benefits expense in Q4 2019.

Part of the expense is a result of issuing ~5.4M unit-based awards to a number of the firm's key contributors pursuant to the term of Pzena's equity incentive plan.

The figure also includes some costs related to certain employee departures and other one-time items.

Most of the cost is non-cash and the exact amount of the expense will depend on the closing price on the date of issuance.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, Pzena will have 54 employee-owners including three founders, out of a total staff of 119.