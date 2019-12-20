Stocks continue broad-based gains; all 11 S&P sectors rise

Stocks rose further into record territory today, with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high for a seventh straight session, amid continued optimism on resolving the U.S.-China trade war and strength in domestic consumer spending.

The market also received a boost after Pres. Trump tweeted he had a "very good talk" with China's Pres. Xi about the trade deal, noting "China has already started large scale purchases of agricultural product [and] more."

Meanwhile, Q3 U.S. consumer spending growth was revised higher to 3.2% from 2.9%, according to new government data.

For the week, the S&P jumped 1.5%, the Dow rose 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.1%, with the S&P and Nasdaq enjoying their best weekly showing since August.

All 11 S&P sectors finished higher in today's action, led by the energy (+0.9%), utilities (+0.8%) and health care (+0.8%), while the financial (+0.1%) and consumer discretionary (+0.1%) groups lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices ended on a lower note, pushing the two-year yield 3 bps higher to 1.63% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 1.92%, capping a ~11 bps increase this week for the benchmark 10-year yield.

WTI February crude settled -1.2% to $60.44/bbl but still ended with a 0.5% gain for the week.