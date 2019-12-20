HSBC, JPMorgan reportedly used high-speed BOE audio feed - FT

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) are two of the banks that accessed a high-speed audio feed of Bank of England press conferences, the Financial Times reports, citing a person briefed on the regulatory inquiries.

The two banks declined to comment to the FT.

Earlier this week, the Bank of England disable the audio feed after discovering that it was giving some traders an advantage over others. The feed, which was supposed to be a back-up in case the video feed failed, "had been misused by a third party supplier, the BOE said.

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England are investigating exactly who used the feed.

Until now, it was though that traders at hedge funds and high-frequency trading houses were the ones getting a time advantage over other traders by using the unauthorized feed.

Now investment banks are scrambling to find out whether their traders have used the feed, the FT reports.