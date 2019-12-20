Freddie's mortgage portfolio rose at 0.4% rate in November

Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio grew at an annualized rate of 0.4% in November to $2.30T at month-end.

Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $26.8B in November, representing 59% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.

Aggregate unpaid balance of Freddie's mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by ~$12.3B in November.

Single-family seriously delinquent rate increase to 62 basis points in November from 61 bps in October. Multifamily delinquency rate rose to 6 bps in November from 5 bps in October.

Measure of Freddie's exposure in portfolio value averaged $29M in November; duration gap averaged 0 months.