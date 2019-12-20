Seeking Alpha
Tech | M&A

Testimony ends in T-Mobile-Sprint merger trial

|About: T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)|By:, SA News Editor

Testimony has ended in the lawsuit by a group of state AGs who want to block the T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) merger on antitrust grounds.

The states and companies have until January 8 to submit factual finding proposals to the Manhattan federal court.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero has scheduled closing arguments for January 15.

Related: Earlier today, the DOJ and FCC filed court papers opposing the state AG suit, saying the action could undermine the concessions arranged in the federal merger approval process.

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on TMUS