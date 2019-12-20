Testimony ends in T-Mobile-Sprint merger trial

Testimony has ended in the lawsuit by a group of state AGs who want to block the T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) merger on antitrust grounds.

The states and companies have until January 8 to submit factual finding proposals to the Manhattan federal court.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero has scheduled closing arguments for January 15.

Related: Earlier today, the DOJ and FCC filed court papers opposing the state AG suit, saying the action could undermine the concessions arranged in the federal merger approval process.