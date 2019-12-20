Chesapeake debt refinancings stall key asset sale - Reuters

Chesapeake Energy (CHK +2.4% ) has slowed talks on a deal to sell $1B in assets to Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK), Reuters reports.

The report comes as CHK said it completed a term-loan refinancing early with the support of more than 99% of bondholders and is refinancing longer-dated notes that will trim $1B off its ~$9.7B in debt by paying the holders $0.62-$0.70 on the dollar on the older notes.

But CHK's debt refinancings have delayed a ~$1B deal to sell Louisiana gas assets to CRK into next year, according to the report.

CHK's latest offer will replace $3.2B of unsecured debt with $2.2B of secured debt, which will lower the company's total debt and "buy time" for continued asset sales and increased oil production, senior credit analyst John Thieroff tells Reuters.

But the refinancing does not reduce next year's ~$750M interest burden, and "as gas fundamentals continue to weaken and stay soft, [CHK is] exposed to that," Thieroff says.