New York Community Bancorp's lending chief moves to consulting role

New York Community Bancorp's (NYSE:NYCB) chief lending officer, James J. Carpenter, will transition to a consulting relationship with the company starting on Jan. 1, 2020.

Carpenter will be succeeded in his position by Executive Vice President John T. Adams, who currently serves as chief credit officer.

It's expected that Carpenter will continue to play a significant role in NYCB's lending process by providing advisory services to the company's loan officers and the Mortgage and Real Estate Committe of the bank's board.

Carpenter and NYCB entered into a consulting agreement with an initial three-year term. After the initial term, the agreement will automatically extend for an additional year unless either party give notice of an intent not to extend the term.

Carpenter will receive a monthly consulting retainer and will continue to vest in certain stock-based benefits.

The agreement includes certain restrictive covenants applicable to Carpenter's business activities in the bank's key market areas while he provides consulting services and for a two-year period thereafter.