Trump Administration backs Bayer in glyphosate court appeal

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, working with the Department of Justice, filed court papers today supporting Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) argument that glyphosate poses no cancer risk.

The filing backs Bayer's appeal in federal court of a $25M verdict in the case of a California man who blamed the company's Roundup herbicide, which contains glyphosate, for causing his non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Lawyers for both the EPA and DoJ argued the verdict should be overturned because it would have been illegal for Bayer to print cancer risk warnings on Roundup labels, and that Congress granted the EPA the sole authority over safety labels on chemical products.

While this is not the first time a regulator has weighed in on such a case, legal scholars say the filing likely will catch the court's attention.