Copper's climb could continue as funds cover short positions - Reuters

London Metal Exchange copper hit a seven-month high of $6,235.50/metric ton today, with funds covering short positions and building new long positions as bank analysts turn more positive on the metal's prospects in 2020.

The trigger for copper's resurgence was the news of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal and the potential demand boost from China's manufacturing sector.

Funds have been holding a large collective short position on copper for much of this year as a proxy for trade war negativity, but the big short has been pared back significantly during December, Reuters' Andy Home reports.

As of last week, the net fund short had shrunk to 13,314 contracts, the smallest since May, and Home thinks it likely the net short has contracted further given the subsequent extension of copper's rally.

"Copper open interest has increased notably across each of the three main exchanges [LME/Comex/Shanghai] and is in aggregate up by about 1.3M tons over the past month - a pace not seen since the 2016 U.S. presidential election," Citi analysts say.

According to J.P. Morgan, if the process continues and funds start building a structural long position in copper, it could be "worth about 30% appreciation in the copper price from trough to peak," or a hypothetical high of $7,280/mt.

Top copper producers include FCX, SCCO, TECK, HBM, RIO, BHP, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTC:ANFGF, OTCQX:FSUMF

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC