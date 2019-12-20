U.S. talking with GM about self-driving cars without steering wheels - Reuters

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is holding talks with General Motors (NYSE:GM) on the company's request to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles without steering wheels or other human controls, acting agency head James Owens tells Reuters.

The NHTSA aims to make a decision soon on GM's petition as well as a request by Softbank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBY) startup Nuro to deploy a limited number of low-speed, highly automated delivery vehicles without human occupants, Owens says, adding action "definitely" would happen next year.

NHTSA officials are "crawling through these petitions because we want to make sure" they are at least as safe as cars already on the roads, according to Owens.