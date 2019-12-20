Carbo Ceramics booted from NYSE, to begin trading on OTCQB

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) says the NYSE has suspended trading of its common shares, which will begin trading on the OTCQB Market under the CRRT symbol next Monday.

The NYSE had notified CRR on Dec. 10 that it was not in compliance with the exchange's listing criteria after the share price had fallen below $1 over the prior 30 consecutive trading days.

Shares have plunged 80% since CRR reported on Nov. 8 a much larger than expected Q3 loss and plans by its largest frac sand client to discontinue purchases.