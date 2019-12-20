PG&E, groups reach general rate case settlement

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it reached an agreement with customer advocacy, labor and safety groups that calls for the California Public Utilities Commission to allow it to pass on some rate increases to consumers that would fund wildfire prevention efforts.

The settlement supports an increase in the average monthly bill of a typical PG&E residential customer by $5.69/month, or 3.4%, to take effect in 2020.

The agreement, which must be approved by the CPUC and administrative law judges, gives the utility a bit more sway in pushing some of its costs to customers.

Separately, the judge overseeing PG&E's Chapter 11 bankruptcy case approved the previously announced $13.5B settlement between the company and wildfire victims.